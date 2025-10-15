India is all set to travel to Australia for a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series starting from October 19. India last travelled to Australia for a limited-overs series was back in 2020-21 when they played a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series. Although Australia secured victory in the ODI series, the T20I series was clinched by India. This is after a long time, India will travel to Australia for a limited-over tour, which makes the series far more interesting. This series will also mark the return of Virat Kohli an Rohit Sharma in the ODI squad of Team India. They have been out of action since their Test retirement, and after a long break, the star duo will feature for Team India. IND vs AUS 2025: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Others Depart for Australia; Second Batch To Leave on October 15.

The venues for the India vs Australia ODI games are Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane. The conditions in Australia will be different to that of the conditions India faced in the subcontinent in the recent past. Pat Cummins will not be a part of the series due to injury and hence Australia will look to Mitchell Marsh to lead them in the ODIs as well. This series will be a test for the likes of Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Phillipe who are the breakout stars of Australian cricket and are building the lineup for the future of Australian cricket. Seniors like Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Travis Head are also part of their squad.

India vs Australia Series 2025 Details

Series India vs Australia ODI and T20I Series 2025 Date October 19 to November 08 Time 9:00 AM and 1:40 PM Venues Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane Live Streaming and Telecast Details None In India

Where to Watch India vs Australia ODI and T20I Series 2025 Matches Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the India vs Australia ODI and T20I Series 2025 and will broadcast the IND vs AUS matches in India. The India vs Australia ODI and T20I Series 2025 live telecast viewing option is set to be available on Star Sports Network channels. For IND vs AUS online viewing options, read below. India Squad for Australia ODI Series 2025 Announced: Shubman Gill Named New Captain; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Included.

How to Watch India vs Australia ODI and T20I Series 2025 Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of IND vs AUS 2025 matches. Fans in India can watch India vs Australia ODI and T20I Series 2025 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after buying a subscription.

