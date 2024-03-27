Chennai Super Kings batsmen Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra entered the Indian Premier League 2024 Orange cap lists and are currently placed in the third and fourth spots. Both the batters played cracking knocks of 51 and 46 runs and helped their team win the match against Gujarat Titans. Ravindra has scored 83 runs from two games whereas Dube has 85 runs to his name from two matches. RCB batsman Virat Kohli leads the list with 98 runs from two matches whereas PBKS all-rounder Sam Curran is placed in the second spot with 86 runs from two matches. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson stands in the fifth spot with 82 runs from one match. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill ended up winning the orange cap award and ended up being the top run scorer in the Indian Premier League 2024. Gill ended up scoring 890 runs from 16 games and smashed three centuries and four half-centuries. Gill will be in action against the Mumbai Indians and would look forward to conquering the top spot in Ahmedabad by playing a big innings. On the other hand, players such as RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and batsman Virat Kohli will be one of the key players who will be in the hunt to win the Orange cap this year. IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

Pos. Player Name Team Runs HS 50 100 SR 1 Virat Kohli RCB 98 77 1 0 142.03 2 Sam Curran PBKS 86 63 1 0 134.38 3 Shivam Dube CSK 85 51 1 0 166.66 4 Rachin Ravindra CSK 83 46 0 0 237.14 5 Sanju Samson RR 82 82 1 0 157.69

(Updated after CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match)

(Important abbreviations: Pos: Position, HS: Highest Score, SR: Strike-Rate)

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar was the first Indian player to win the Orange Cap award whereas Delhi Capitals opener David Warner has won the Orange Cap most times. Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs in an IPL season which was 973 during the IPL 2016.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2024 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).