Umpiring standards in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 came under the scanner again during the Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mandeep Singh seemed to have taken a clean catch to dismiss CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, the decision was overturned when the third-umpire Chris Gaffney was asked to give his verdict. Notably, the soft signal of the on-field umpire was OUT, which means that the third umpire needed conclusive evidence to change the decision. With the replay not clearly suggesting that the ball has touched the ground, the decision was expected to remain out. However, Gaffney left everyone in shock after overturning the decision. CSK vs KXIP Score Updates IPL 2020.

The decision took place in the penultimate ball of the eighth over. Against a full-length delivery off Ravi Bishnoi, Ruturaj went for a cut shot but found Mandeep Singh at backward point. The KXIP fielder took a diving catch and immediately started celebrating. On-field umpires Virender Sharma and Pashchim Pathak also looked sure about the dismissal but went umpires just to be double sure. Gaffney, however, believed that the catch isn’t apparent and changed the decision. Punjab skipper KL Rahul wasn’t amused with the decision and neither weren’t the netizens. Have a look at how they reacted.

Meanwhile, it’s a must-win game for Kings XI Punjab, and the decision might play a crucial part in deciding the fate of the game.

