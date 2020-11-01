Chennai Super Kings will take on Kings XI Punjab in match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 1, 2020 (Sunday). KXIP had their five-game winning run ended last time around by Rajasthan Royals but will be looking to bounce back and take an upper hand in the playoff race. CSK vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 53.

Chennai Super Kings, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game and would look to end a disappointing season on a high. The MS Dhoni-led side are already out of the competition but could yet make an impact in the playoff race as a defeat for KXIP in this match, will push them out of a final four finish. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Kings XI Punjab need to get a big win in this clash as their net run rate is currently in negative but they are still in a better position than most of the teams who could finish on 14 points. And a victory in this clash all but guarantees them a playoff finish.

When the two teams met earlier this season, it was CSK who came out on top as Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson easily chased down the target of 179 runs to guide Chennai Super Kings to a 10-wicket win. MS Dhoni’s team also lead the head to head record as they have 13 wins in this fixture compared to KXIP’s nine wins.