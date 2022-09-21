England will clash with Pakistan in the second T20I of the ongoing seven-match series on September 22 (Thursday) at National Stadium Karachi. The action packed contest will start at 08:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs ENG second T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and Other Things You Need to Know About PAK vs ENG Cricket Match in Karachi.

England started off their tour to Pakistan with a bang as visitors won the first T20 match by six wickets and four balls remaining on Tuesday. Batting first, Pakistan were looking decent with an opening stand of 85 runs in 9.3 overs between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. However, after the two openers were vanished from the crease by English spinners, the Pakistani middle order failed to continue scoring runs with the same rate except for Iftikhar Ahmed who added 28 off 17. As England came in to chase the 159 total, Alex Hales' 53 off 40 and Harry Brook's 42 off 25 guided visitors to a fine 6 wicket victory with four balls remaining. Mohammad Naseem, reviewed as the main pacer for Pakistan lately, turned out to be the most economical bowler against England in first T20 as he conceded 41 runs of 4 overs without taking a wicket.

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Harry Brook (ENG), Babar Azam (PAK), Alex Hales (ENG), Samuel Matthew Curran (ENG), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Moeen Ali (ENG), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK), Luke Wood (ENG), Haris Rauf (PAK), Adil Rashid (ENG).

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Moeen Ali (ENG) could be selected as the vice-captain.

