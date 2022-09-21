Pakistan will lock horns with England in the second T20I match on September 22, 2022 (Thursday). The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan will look to bounce back from the six-wicket defeat in the first match against the English side. For England, they will look to continue their winning start to the series and aim for a 2-0 lead in the seven-game T20I series here. Babar Azam's side scored 158/7 in the first match but their bowlers failed to restrict English batsmen especially Alex Hales who smashed a well-deserving half-century in Karachi to get the visitors over the line in a one-sided game.

After almost 27 years, Pakistan are hosting Engage for a bilateral series. In the first match, the hosts' positive takeaway was only Mohammad Rizwan who smashed a fifty to become the joint-quickest batsman to score 2000 runs in T20Is. For England, stand-in captain Moeen Ali would ask for another impressive performance from his side as they look to get ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

PAK vs ENG Head-to-Head in T20Is

Pakistan and England have played 22 T20Is against each other. England leads the head-to-head record with 14 wins while Pakistan have won 6. One game was a tie and another ended in No Result.

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Key Players

Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah happen to be two key players for Pakistan and a lot depends on how these two perform. In the England camp, Alex Hales and Adil Rashid hold the key.

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Some fascinating mini-battles are expected throughout Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I. Haris Rauf vs Alex Hales and Adil Rashid vs Mohammad Rizwan will be some of the mini contests to watch out for.

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

The National Stadium in Karachi will host the PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I on September 22, 2022 (Thursday). The match will start at 07:30 PM local time and 08:00 PM IST.

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of England's tour of Pakistan 2022. The 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English commentary. PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I live online streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv in India.

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan Predicted Playing 11: Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain.

England Predicted Playing 11: Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2022 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).