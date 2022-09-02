Pakistan and Hong Kong look to book their place in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 when they face off against each other in their final Group A fixture. The clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 02, 2022 (Friday). So we bring you PAK vs HK live score updates along with the commentary of the Asia Cup 2022 clash. Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam’s Candid Conversation with Nizakat Khan Ahead of PAK vs HK (watch video).

Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a defeat to arch-rivals India. Despite their injury issues. Babar Azam's men put on a great display but were not able to get over the line in a tight encounter. Something they will be aiming to right in this encounter.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will be pleased with their display against India but will be disappointed by the result. They were beaten by Rohit Sharma's men in a one-sided affair. Hong Kong will be hoping to pull off a massive upset and surprise one of the competition favourites.

Pakistan will start as the favourites against Hong Kong but will need to play good cricket. Babar Azam's men will be hoping to get over the hurdle and join the lines of India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Super Four of the bi-annual competition.