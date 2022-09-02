Pakistan (193/2) defeated Hong Kong (38/10) by 155 runs to book their place in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four. It was a brilliant performance led by Mohammad Rizwan and the bowlers as Babar Azam's team advanced to the next stage of the competition.
Wickets! Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan have made quick work of the Hing Kong middle order as they have taken five wickets between them to take Pakistan closer to a win.
Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz also add to their wickets tally as more than half of Hong Kong's playing XI are back into the pavilion. Pakistan are cruising to an easy win at the moment.
Wicket! Shahnawaz Dahani gets his first wicket of the game as he accounts for Yasim Murtaza. Hong Kong are now in deep trouble in the match.
Wicket! Naseem Shah continues his brilliant Asia Cup as he adds two more wickets to his tally. The young bowler dismisses Babar Hayat and Nizakat Khan in the same over.
Nizakhat Khan and Yasim Murtaza have given a great start to Hong Kong in this massive chase. The duo will need to build a great partnership to keep their team in the match.
Mohammad Rizwan had a sensational outing as his score of 78* led Pakistan to a mammoth total on the board. Ehsan Khan was the pick of the Hong Kong bowlers with his two wickets. Babar Azam will be going that his bowlers can finish the job.
Wicket! Ehsan Khan gets his second wicket of the game as he dismisses the well-set Fakhar Zaman, who mistimes his shot handing an easy catch to Aziz Khan in the process.
Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman have put Pakistan in a breath position as both have scored half centuries. They will be looking to up the scoring rate in the death overs and take their team to a massive total.
Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman continue to steady the Pakistan innings as they have brought up a 50-run partnership between them. They will need to up the run rate as soon as possible.
Pakistan and Hong Kong look to book their place in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 when they face off against each other in their final Group A fixture. The clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 02, 2022 (Friday). So we bring you PAK vs HK live score updates along with the commentary of the Asia Cup 2022 clash. Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam’s Candid Conversation with Nizakat Khan Ahead of PAK vs HK (watch video).
Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a defeat to arch-rivals India. Despite their injury issues. Babar Azam's men put on a great display but were not able to get over the line in a tight encounter. Something they will be aiming to right in this encounter.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong will be pleased with their display against India but will be disappointed by the result. They were beaten by Rohit Sharma's men in a one-sided affair. Hong Kong will be hoping to pull off a massive upset and surprise one of the competition favourites.
Pakistan will start as the favourites against Hong Kong but will need to play good cricket. Babar Azam's men will be hoping to get over the hurdle and join the lines of India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Super Four of the bi-annual competition.