Pakistan will host South Africa in a two-Test series at home for the first time since 2007, starting January 26 (Tuesday). Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test will be played at the Karachi National Stadium. Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan described as the series ‘monumental’ moment’ for the country and the cricket fans. Pakistan though start afresh with a new captain and many inexperienced and young faces in the 17-member squad. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and team predictions to pick the best playing XI for the PAK vs SA 1st Test should scroll down for relevant information. Pakistan Announces 17-Member Squad for First Two Tests Against South Africa.

Babar Azam is set to make his captaincy debut for Pakistan having returned to full fitness after a thumb fracture ruled him out of the Test series in New Zealand which Pakistan lost 0-2. The Pakistan squad also contains a number of new faces at least two of whom are expected to make their debuts. Pakistan Cricket Live Streaming and TV Telecast to be Available on Sony in India After PCB Signs 3-Year Deal With the Broadcaster.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – We will pick Quinton de Kock (SA) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) as the two wicket-keeper batsmen for the Dream11 fantasy team.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Babar Azam (PAK), Faf de Plessis (SA) and Rassie van der Dussen (SA) will be three batting specialist.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Faheem Ashraf (PAK) and Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) will be the two all-rounders for this fantasy XI.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Yasir Shah (PAK) and Anrich Nortje (SA) will be the four bowlers in this team.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Faf de Plessis (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Yasir Shah (PAK) and Anrich Nortje (SA).

Babar Azam should be made the captain for this Dream11 fantasy side while Quinton de Kock (SA) can be made the vice-captain for the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).