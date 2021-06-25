Babar Azam's team is all set to go to England for limited-overs cricket bilateral series which starts from July 8, 2021. In this article, we shall be bringing to you The first match will be played at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The Pakistani team has already left for England on June 25, 2021. The Men in Green will fly via Abu Dhabi in a chartered flight. The two teams will play three T20I and an equal number of T20I games. Initially, it was said that the matches between England and Pakistan will not be broadcast in the country, but that issue looks sorted. Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry tweeted about the same and informed the fans about the development. ENG vs PAK ODI & T20I Series Will Not Broadcast in Pakistan, Fans Express Disappointment on Social Media.

Talking about the visiting team, Haider Ali's name has been pulled out from the series against England. Ali had breached the bio-bubble during the Pakistan Super League 6 final which was played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi. Ali along with Umar Asif had admitted to breaching the COVID-19 rules. Thus the Pakistan Cricket Board is forced to pull out Ali's name from the series against England. Now, let's have a look at the schedule of the tournament below:

Check ENG vs PAK T20I & ODI Series Full Schedule Below:

England vs Pakistan ODI 2021 Full Schedule Dates Matches Time Venue July 08, 2021 Pakistan vs England, 1st ODI Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 05:30 PM IST, 12:00 PM GMT, 01:00 PM LOCAL July 10, 2021 Pakistan vs England, 2nd ODI Lord’s, London 03:30 PM IST, 10:00 AM GMT, 11:00 AM LOCAL July 13, 2021 Pakistan vs England, 3rd ODI Edgbaston, Birmingham 05:30 PM IST, 12:00 PM GMT, 01:00 PM LOCAL England vs Pakistan T20I 2021 Full Schedule July 16, 2021 Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I Trent Bridge, Nottingham 11:00 PM IST, 05:30 PM GMT, 06:30 PM LOCAL July 18, 2021 Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I Headingley, Leeds 07:00 PM IST, 01:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL July 20, 2021 Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 11:00 PM IST, 05:30 PM GMT, 06:30 PM LOCAL

Squads:

England: Yet to be announced

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20I Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.

Live streaming & Online Telecast Details for ENG vs PAK T20I & ODI Series:

The England-Pakistan tour will have a live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD. The England-Pakistan series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv digital platform (Website, App) with a premium subscription

