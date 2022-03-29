After the completion of the Test series, Pakistan and Australia will face off in three One Day Internationals. The PAK vs AUS, 1st ODI 2022 will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams look for a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs AUS 1st ODI 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Adam Zampa Looks to Aaron Finch’s Backing As Australia Set for ODI Series vs Pakistan.

Both the teams have much-changed outfits from the Test series as limited-overs specialists have been included in the squads. However, Australia will be without the likes of David Warner and Pat Cummins as the two have left to play in the IPL. Meanwhile, Pakistan have a fully fit squad at their disposal and will be looking to start off the series on a winning note.

When Is Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI 2022? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2022 (Tuesday). The match has a start time of 03:30 PM IST and 03:00 PM according to Pakistan time.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI 2022 On TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan vs Australia in India and will telecast the game on Sony Sports channels. Fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK vs AUS 1st ODI on PTV Sports while Foxtel will telecast the game live in Australia.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI 2022 Online?

SonyLIV the official OTT platform of Sony Network will live stream the PAK vs AUS 1st ODI 2022 in India. PTV Sports are the broadcasters in Pakistan. Live streaming coverage in Australia will be available on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

