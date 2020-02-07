Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 1st Test 2019–20: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for PAK vs BAN Test From Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan and Bangladesh will face each other in the first of the two-match Test series with both hoping to start 2020 with a victory. Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be played at the Rawalpindi Stadium and is set to begin on February 07, 2020 (Friday). Bangladesh are winless in their 10 meetings against Pakistan in the longest format of the game and will be hoping to taste their first win against the Asian heavyweights on their own soil. Pakistan, on the other, beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in their previous Test series which also coincided with the return of international Test cricket for the first time in Pakistan. Meanwhile, fane searching for the live score updates and latest scorecard details for Day 1 of Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match, please scroll down. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

Bangladesh, who have lost all of their last five Test matches which includes a 0-2 defeat against India, are without star batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman for the 1st Test match in Rawalpindi. The former dropped out of the entire tour of Pakistan citing security concerns, while the latter has been dropped for the Test series with Rubel Hossain called up as his replacement. Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque began his captaincy stint with a 0-2 defeat to India and will be hoping to rectify it with a good performance against Pakistan. Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match Live Scorecard.

The hosts, on the other, will be confident of rescripting their performance against Sri Lanka when they take on Bangladesh in the 1st Test of the two-match series. The 1-0 win over Sri Lanka helped Pakistan somewhat overcome the humiliating clean-sweeps they suffered in South Africa and Australia. Azhar Ali’s men will hope to continue the good work against a side, they enjoy great record in Test cricket.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf.

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Nayeem Hasan.