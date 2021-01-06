Indian all-rounder Pawan Negi celebrates his 27th birthday on Wednesday (January 6). Hailing from Delhi, Negi is a utility cricketer who can contribute in multiple departments. While he is a street-smart left-arm spinner, the southpaw can also play some big shots lower down the order. Not to forget, Negi is also a live wire on the field who can make an impact with a brilliant throw or run-out. He even was touted to become a crucial part of India’s white-ball team but consistent performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar kept him away from the radar. RCB Pacer Dale Steyn To Remain Unavailable for IPL 2021.

Negi burst onto the scenes with his debut for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2012. His deceptive bowling and clean hitting took many opposition teams by storm. He went to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2014 and continued to impress the fans. He even got picked in the Indian squad for the 2016 T20 World Cup but didn’t get a game. However, in the same year, the Delhi franchise bought him back for a whopping INR 8.5 crore. He joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2017 and has been with them since then. As the star all-rounder turns a year older, let’s revisit some of his best spells.

4/18 vs Rajasthan Royals in 2012

Rahul Dravid’s decision of batting first in Jaipur proved to be a disaster as Negi ripped apart Rajasthan’s batting line-up, putting Delhi on command. After a 71-run opening stand, the left-arm spinner just didn’t restrict the run flow but also pierced defences of Shane Watson and Brad Hodge. As a result, RR were restricted to 141/6 and eventually lost the game by six wickets.

5/22 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014

Negi bowled a sensational spell in the finals of the now-defunct tournament, Champions League in 2014. Playing for CSK, Negi spun his web as the Knight Riders looked absolutely clueless. While the likes of Ashish Nehra and Dwayne Bravo leaked runs, Negi took a magnificent five-wicket haul. His efforts proved to be fruitful as CSK won the game by eight wickets to lift the title.

3/10 vs Delhi Daredevils in 2017

Negi – who has been plying his trade for RCB since 2017 – jolted his former team’s batting line-up in IPL 2017. Chasing 162 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi were on a roll with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant looking in great touch. However, the left-arm spinner put Daredevils away from the contest with his three-wicket haul in the back end of the innings. As a result, RCB won the game by ten runs.

