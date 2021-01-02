Royal Challengers Bangalore Pacer Dayle Steyn will remain unavailable the IPL 202. The South African pacer took to social media and informed the fans about the decision. Steyn further said that he will be playing in the other league and wishes to space out time which would give him an opportunity to do something that he has not done so far. We are sure that this piece of news would actually bring sadness to the fans of Virat Kohli's RCB. Steyn also mentioned that he has not retired from cricket. Dale Steyn All Set for International Comeback During South Africa vs England T20I Series, Eyes Place in ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Squad.

In the tweet, Dale Steyn also thanked the RCB for cooperating with him and said the will be taking a break during the IPL 2021 which would actually help him recover better. He posted a couple of tweets while making this announcement. In the second tweet he once again emphasised on the fact that he is not retired. Check out the posts below:

Cricket tweet 🏏 Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding. No I’m not retired. 🤙 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 2, 2021

Another tweet:

I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself a opportunity to do something’s I’ve been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much. NO, I’m NOT retired. 😉 Here’s to a great 2021 🤙 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 2, 2021

Surely the RCB will now have to look out for other bowling options in the team. IPL 2021 will be tentatively played between 11 April 2021 and 6 June 2021.

