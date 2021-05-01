Punjab Kings will have redemption in mind as they take on Delhi Capitals in match 29 of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 2). Rishabh Pant’s men walked away with a comfortable six-wicket win when these two sides met earlier this season. While DC would like history to repeat itself, Punjab Kings would want a different result. Notably, both teams are coming off comprehensive victories from their last outings, and fans must brace themselves to witness an exciting contest. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 29.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: KL Rahul

Holder of the Orange cap currently, the Punjab Kings skipper scored a match-winning 91 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in his last outing and would like to replicate his heroics. Rahul tends to anchor the innings, and hence, he scores big more often than not. With Mayank Agarwal expected to return for this fixture, Rahul might take the gloves, and his dismissals behind stumps would fetch you even more points.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Shikhar Dhawan

While many Delhi Capitals batsmen have runs under their belt this season, none have been more consistent than Shikhar Dhawan. The veteran batsman has so far scored 311 runs in seven games and would be determined to enhance his tally even further. Moreover, PBKS’ bowling attack hasn’t been that lethal, and this is another reason why Dhawan should be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XIs

PBKS Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

DC Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

