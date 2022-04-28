We are very much into the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and Punjab Kings (PBKS) takes on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Both the teams have played eight matches each thus far but LSG have managed to win five of those while PBKS have won four. There is clear two-point difference between the two sides. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you PBKS vs LSG head-to-head records and likely playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

While PBKS have lost three of their last five games, LSG have lost just two. Both the sides come into this fixture with a win in their previous match on their backs. So, an exciting contest is on cards as we near the race for the IPL 2022 playoffs.

PBKS vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

PBKS and LSG have never met each other in IPL.So, no head-to-head record between the two sides is available.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 42 Key Players

Kagiso Rabada and Shikhar Dhawan will hold key to success for Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, in Lucknow Super Giants' camp, all eyes will be on KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 42 Mini Battles

Arshdeep Singh, who has impressed one and all with his economical bowling at the death, vs Marcus Stoinis will be one of the key battles to look forward to in the PBKS vs LSG game. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi vs Bhanuka Rajapaksa can also decide the outcome of the match.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 42 Venue and Match Timing

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants (PBKS vs LSG) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 29, 2022 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 42 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 42 Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Predicted Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow/Odean Smith, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

LSG Predicted Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan.

