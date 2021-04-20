Sunrisers Hyderabad will continue their search for a maiden win in IPL 2021 when they play Punjab Kings in match 14 of Indian Premier League season 14. David Warner-led SRH have lost all three of their matches in IPL 2021 while KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings have won one in three. Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 21 (Wednesday). Punjab Kings started the season with a last-ball victory over Rajasthan Royals but have followed with heavy defeats to Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Ahead of the PBKS vs SRH match, we take a look at select players who would make the perfect captain and vice-captain of Dream11 fantasy teams for this match. PBKS vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 15.

Fantasy cricket allows fans to earn some cash by picking the best fantasy XI for each match. Picking the right players as captain and vice-captain are important as it allows fans to earn extra rewards and win exciting prizes. A captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. So ahead of PBKS vs SRH match, we take a look at two players who fit the role perfectly in each Dream11 fantasy team. PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Captain Pick: David Warner

The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain and opening batsman has been a consistent performer in the IPL. After starting IPL 2021on a disappointing note, Warner hit form against Royal Challengers Bangalore and carried that form against Mumbai Indians also. He hit a half-century against RCB but missed it against MI after being run-out. Warner has been a consistent batsman for SRH over the years and is the right pick to be made the captain for the PBKS vs SRH match.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Arshdeep Singh

The 22-year-old pacer has been the best bowler for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. He has so far picked five wickets in three games and has the best economy among the top 10 wicket-takers in the IPL. Arshdeep picked 3/35 against Rajasthan Royals and successfully defended 13 runs in the final over to lead his side to victory.

PBKS vs SRH Probable Playing XI

Punjab Kings: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).