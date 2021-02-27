The 10th match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL)2021 will see Islamabad United going up against Peshawar Zalmi. The encounter takes place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday (February 27, 2020). Fans can expect an exciting contest as both teams are dominating the points table. While Islamabad United are sitting at the top with two wins in as many games, Peshawar Zalmi occupy the second spot with two victories and one loss in three outings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other PES vs ISL match details, kindly scroll down. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Both teams are studded with proven T20 stars, which make the favourite pick quite tricky. With players like Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, and David Miller in their ranks, Peshawar Zalmi have a potent batting line-up. At the same time, Saqib Mahmood and Mujeeb Ur Rahman serve them in the bowling department. However, United come into the match, having pulled off PSL 2021’s highest run chase so far. Riding on Alex Hales and Hussain Talat’s blitzes, the Shadab Khan-led side chased down 197 against Karachi Kings. As the much-awaited game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United match will be played at the Karachi National Stadium. The game will be held on February 27, 2021 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United match online for fans in India.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal(w), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood, Wahab Riaz(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran, Umaid Asif, Amad Butt, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan

Islamabad United Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan(c), Fawad Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Paul Stirling, Chris Jordan, Colin Munro, Reece Topley, Faheem Ashraf, Ali Khan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2021 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).