Peshawar Zalmi are up against Islamabad United in the upcoming encounter of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday (February 27, 2020). Both sides have made a brilliant start to the season and would eye to register yet another victory. While Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United are leading the team standings with two wins from as many games, Wahab Riaz and Co are occupying the second place with two triumphs in three outings. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for PES vs ISL match. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

An exciting contest is indeed on the cards as both teams are studded with match-winning players. The Peshawar-based side enjoys services of Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, David Millers and Ravi Bopara in the batting department. At the same time, Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Irfan are the potent names among the bowlers. On the other hand T20 stars like Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Chris Jordan, Colin Munro and Faheem Ashraf are serving Islamabad this season. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

PES vs ISL, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Kamran Akmal (PES) must be your lone wicket-keeper for this clash.

PES vs ISL, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Haider Ali (PES), Asif Ali (ISL) and Alex Hales (ISL) must be your batsmen.

PES vs ISL, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Faheem Ashraf (ISL), Shadab Khan (ISL) and Lewis Gregory (ISL) must be the all-rounder in your team.

PES vs ISL, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mohammad Irfan (PES), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PES), Saqib Mahmood (PES) and Hasan Ali (ISL) must be your bowlers.

PES vs ISL, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kamran Akmal (PES), Haider Ali (PES), Asif Ali (ISL), Alex Hales (ISL), Faheem Ashraf (ISL), Shadab Khan (ISL), Lewis Gregory (ISL), Mohammad Irfan (PES), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PES), Saqib Mahmood (PES), Hasan Ali (ISL)

Alex Hales (ISL) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Faheem Ashraf (ISL) can take the vice-captain slot

