Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details: Pune Devils will lock horns with Deccan Gladiators in the second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The Group B clash takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (January 28). Both teams are aiming for their maiden title and would like to make a winning start to their campaign. While Gladiator reached the finals last season where they lost to Maratha Arabians, Pune Devils had a terrible outing as they could win only one of their six games in the league stage. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of PD vs DG match. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need to Know.

Speaking of the key players in both camps, the Devils have the services of Sam Billings, Mohammad Amir, Thisara Perera and Hardus Viljoen who are proven stars of this format. On the other hand, Deccan Gladiators boast of stars like Kieron Pollard, Imran Tahir, Sunil Narine and Colin Ingram. Although one can expect an exciting contest, the Gladiators will take the field as tad favourites. However, they need to be at the top of their A-game. As the forthcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match Schedule (Date, Time in IST and Venue)

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators will begin at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). PD vs DC will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Live Telecast in India

Fans can catch the live action of Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators match in Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021 on Sony Pictures Networks India channels. Sony Pictures Network (SPN) is the official broadcaster of Abu Dhabi T10 League in India and will be live telecasting the matches. Viewers can tune into Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels to catch the PD vs DG game live on television.

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv, the official online media streaming outlet of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators encounter online for its fans in India. Fans can either download the app or log in to sonyliv.com to enjoy PD vs DG live action.

Squads:

Deccan Gladiators: Sunil Narine, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Cameron Delport, Colin Ingram, Kieron Pollard(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Imran Tahir, Prashant Gupta, Imtiaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Aaron Summers, Hamdan Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Yasir Kaleem

Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chadwick Walton, Sam Billings, Darwish Rasooli, Thisara Perera, Nasir Hossain(c), Hardus Viljoen, Munis Ansari, Karan KC, Ajantha Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Monir Hossain, Devon Thomas, Kennar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota, Sam Wisniewski, Chamara Kapugedera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Dinesh Kumar, Dawid Malan

