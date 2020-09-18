It has been more than a year since the Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Jos Buttler via 'Mankading' in 2019. However, debate over the controversial form of dismissal doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. Mankading is legal in the cricket books, but many believe the act against the sportsmanship spirit. While Ashwin doesn't see the dismissal harming the sportsmanship spirit, Mitchell Starc certainly thinks the other way. During the third ODI between England and Australia, the left-arm pacer caught Adil Rashid leaving the crease even before the ball was delivered. However, he gave the batsman a warning instead of running him out. Mitchell Starc Teases Adil Rashid With 'Mankading' Attempt During England vs Australia, 3rd ODI 2020.

Seeing this, a fan posted a picture of Starc warning Rashid and asked Ashwin to 'learn' from Starc. However, the Indian off-spinner didn't take long in responding. The 34-year-old said that he believes in even contest, and will get back to the fan after giving a day to himself. "I believe in fighting the good fight but wait till the day after and I will get back to you on this. I would like to give a day to myself," Ashwin wrote on Twitter. Delhi Capitals Bowler Ravi Ashwin Had ‘Very Interesting Chat’ With Head Coach Ricky Ponting on ‘Mankading.’

View Tweet:

I believe in fighting the good fight but wait till the day after and I will get back to you on this. I would like to give a day to myself.🙏 https://t.co/2LJufUNAnX — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 16, 2020

Earlier, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had said that he'll ask Ashwin not to execute Mankading in IPL 2020. However, the former Australian captain took a U-turn over his statement after having a conversation with the off-spinner.

"He (Ashwin) made me get on a podcast with him when I first arrived here to have a good open chat about it. I think we're both on the same page. He feels he did everything in the rules and laws of the game and he's absolutely right," Ponting told 'Cricket.com.au'. Meanwhile, DC will kick start their IPL 2020 campaign against Kings XI Punjab on September 20 at the Dubai International Stadium.

