With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League being around the corner, the debate over 'Mankading' has ignited again. During IPL 2019, Ashwin, the then Kings XI Punjab captain, ran out Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler last season via mankading and sparked a discussion over the spirit of the game. Some supported Ashwin by saying the dismissal is within the law while others called inappropriate. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting belongs to the latter category as he recently stated that he'll not allow Ravichandran Ashwin, who will play for DC in the upcoming season, to execute 'Mankading'. Ricky Ponting Mercilessly Trolled by Fans for Warning Ravi Ashwin to Not Use Mankad in Upcoming Season.

Ever since the news came out, fans were eagerly waiting for the off-spinner's reply as he has been very active on social media lately. In one of his recent YouTube video, Ashwin revealed that he had discussed the issue with Ponting over a phone call. However, he'll like to have a face-to-face conversation for proper communication. Ricky Ponting Doesn’t Want R Ashwin to ‘Mankad’ Batsmen, Brad Hogg Differs.

"Ricky Ponting hasn't yet reached (Dubai). After he comes, we will sit for a chat with him. He said he wants to have a conversation. We have already spoken over the phone. It was a very interesting chat," Ashwin said on the first episode of his Youtube show 'Hello Dubaiahh.'

Watch Video:

Without giving many details of the conversation, the veteran cricketer said that the Australians could get lost in translation. Hence, a face-to-face conversation will be better. "What happens sometimes is Australians' messages in English get lost in translation and reach us with a different meaning. Even some of their jokes become news. That's what it is and next week I will reveal a bit more about my conversation with Ricky," he added.

IPL 2020 will go underway on September 19 with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The full schedule hasn't been announced yet. However, it's expected to be released by the end of this week.

