Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat tied the knot with fiancée Rinny Kantaria in a private ceremony in Anand, Gujarat on Tuesday (February 2, 2021). The couple had been engaged since March of last year and now have decided to take the next step in their relationship. The Saurashtra cricketer revealed that the ceremony was attended only by close family and friends. Jaydev Unadkat Becomes Pacer With Most Wickets in Single Ranji Trophy Season.

Jaydev Unadkat took to social media on Wednesday to share the news with everybody following the conclusion of the private wedding ceremony. ‘It gives us great joy in sharing that our wedding took place on 2nd of February, 2021 in an intimate ceremony with family and friends,” he wrote on Twitter. “We are grateful for all the love you have showered upon us and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey together.’ He wrote. KKR Spinner Varun Chakravarthy Marries His Long-Time Girlfriend in Chennai!.

See Post

Jaydev Unadkat was part of the Rajasthan Squad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament and played a crucial role for his team. The left-arm pacer took five wickets in six games, leading Rajasthan to a semi-final appearance in the competition after finishing first in Elite Group D.

The cricket led Saurashtra to their first-ever Ranji Trophy triumph in 2019-20 as they defeated Bengal in the finals. Jaydev Unadkat also featured in IPL 2020 which was played in the United Arab Emirates, playing for Rajasthan. The pacer played seven games for the one-time champions, taking four wickets.

