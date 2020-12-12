Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy tied knots with his long-time girlfriend in a closed ceremony in Chennai. Photos from Chakravarthy's wedding have gone viral on social media with fans congratulating the cricketer for the new phase of his life. The 29-year-old has been a hot property in the India's domestic circuit for a while as his mysterious bowling style caused a stir. However, the world saw his prowess in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he took 17 wickets in 13 games for KKR, third-most for any spinner in the tournament. KKR Cricketer Varun Chakravarthy Meets Thalapathy Vijay.

Following his impressive run, the leggie was even selected in the Indian T20I team for the three-match series against Australia. Unfortunately, however, he was ruled of the series owing to a shoulder injury. Nevertheless, his blitzes in the IPL 2020 earned him a lot of fans who have flooded social media with congratulatory wishes. Meanwhile, let's look at some pictures from Chakravarthy's marriage ceremony.

Arun Karthik Wishes Chakravarthy!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Karthick KB (@arunkarthickkb)

More Pics!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weinviite (@vlove_weinviite)

Meanwhile, T Natarajan replaced Chakravarthy in the T20I series and grabbed the opportunity with both ends. The left-arm pacer took six wickets in three T20Is, playing a crucial role in guiding India to a 2-1 triumph.

Although Chakravarthy missed out on his maiden call-up, he's still in India's scheme of things for the 2021 T20 World Cup which will take place in India. IPL 2021- which is expected to take place in March – holds great significance for Chakravarthy as an impressive performance could seal his place in the national team.

