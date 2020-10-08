Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) take on each other in the match number 23 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Both Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have played five matches each so far. While DC have won four matches, RR have won just two games. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for RR vs DC IPL 2020 match 23. RR vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 23.

Delhi Capitals will be looking to complete the hat-trick of wins while Rajasthan Royals lost to Mumbai Indians in their last outing. Royals will be looking to push for a win and put their campaign back on track.

RR vs DC Betting Odds and Betting Tips

As per bookmakers, Delhi Capitals is favourite to win this match. Bet365 have placed 1.72 bets odds for Shreyas Iyer-led side while for Rajasthan Royals it is 2.10. Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RR vs DC IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RR vs DC Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Delhi Capitals are in great form and have done well recently. No surprises they are favourites to defeat Rajasthan Royals.

In 20 matches between these two teams in IPL, Rajasthan Royals have won 11 matches while Delhi Capitals have emerged victorious in nine games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).