A fascinating clash awaits fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Delhi Capitals host Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. Both teams have had defeats in their last encounters and will look to return to winning ways. Delhi Capitals have had a splendid start to IPL 2025, winning their first four matches before being handed their first defeat by Mumbai Indians in a thrilling contest. Axar Patel and his men would not want to lose the momentum that they have gained with this spectacular start as they eye their fifth win in IPL 2025. The story has not been the same for Rajasthan Royals though. DC vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 32.

Sanju Samson and his men are in the eighth spot on the IPL 2025 points table with just two wins in six matches and another defeat, which would be a third consecutive one if it happens, might just dent their confidence big time. The inaugural champions have had losses to Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last two outings in IPL 2025 and will be desperate to break that streak. DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi Capitals

Despite the defeat against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals have looked a team to beat in IPL 2025. A solid batting order and an equally good bowling attack have made them an early title favourite and Axar Patel's men will look to carry on the good things that they have done. Against Mumbai Indians, it was Faf du Plessis who missed out and that made way for Delhi Capitals to use Karun Nair as an 'Impact Player'. And boy did he make an impact. The performance against Mumbai Indians, where he struck 89 off 40 balls is likely to see him get a spot in Delhi Capitals' playing XI at number three. Should Faf du Plessis be available, he is likely to replace Jake Fraser-McGurk at the top of the order. The rest of the team remains the same with no major changes expected unless there's an injury or any other unavoidable reason. If Delhi Capitals bat first, then Karun Nair be replaced with Mukesh Kumar the being Impact Player and vice-versa.

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI vs RR

Jake Fraser-McGurk/Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel,Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma,

Impact Players: Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkhande, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera

Rajasthan Royals:

Rajasthan Royals have had a pretty stable set of playing XI and Impact Subs that they have used. Against RCB, Rajasthan Royals did post a good score but could have added more to the total and the batters will look to bat with a bit more intent against Delhi Capitals. Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings and it remains to be seen if Nitish Rana gets to bat at number three. Rajasthan Royals have had Nitish Rana and Riyan Parag bat in both the number three and four positions and at times, it has not worked. Against RCB, Nitish Rana came way down below and made an impact hitting the only ball he faced, for a four. Nitish Rana showed what he could do at number three by slamming 81 against CSK and he will look to bat at that spot with Riyan Parag at four. Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack is also unlikely to witness major changes. DC vs RR IPL 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals Likely Playing XI vs DC:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Players: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh,, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Rathore

