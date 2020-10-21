Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 40. The game will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 22, 2020. RR led by Steve Smith will enter this game with a victory to their name, while SRH under the captaincy of David Warner lost their previous match. RR is currently at the 6th position with 8 points while SRH is in the 7th spot in the point table with six points. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RR vs SRH IPL 2020 weather and rain forecast from Dubai along with the pitch report. CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Slammed For 'Spark' Comment About Youngsters Following Defeat Against RR in IPL 2020.

RR defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with ease by chasing down the target of 126 runs in 17.3 overs with 7 wickets in hand. On the other hand, SRH had a tie with KKR while chasing the target of 163 runs. The game went on till the super-over where the orange army only made two runs to hand over an easy victory for Kolkata in the end. The upcoming RR vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 game is crucial for both sides for playoff qualification. A defeat here will make the roads ahead very difficult for both sides in IPL 2020. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Dubai Weather Report

Dubai Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

As per accuweather.com, the temperature will be around 30 degree Celsius when the RR vs SRH IPL 2020 match begins in the evening on October 22, 2020. The wind will blow at a pace of around 12 km/h. However, the humidity will trouble bowlers later in the evening as it is expected to move up to 55 per cent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is comparatively better for batsman than Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In the last game played here, we saw KXIP easily chasing the target of 165 runs in 19 overs. Therefore, the team batting first should look to score around 190 or 190 plus to have a commanding position.

