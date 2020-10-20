Chennai Super Kings are having a difficult time in IPL 2020 as after 10 games into the season, the three-time champions find themselves at the bottom of the points table with just three wins. CSK, for a few years, have preferred experience over youth, which has got them results but this season, it isn’t going their way. And the CSK skipper’s recent comments about why youngsters weren’t given much of a chance hasn’t gone down well with the fans. MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav Trolled With Funny Memes for Poor Performance After CSK’s 7-Wicket Defeat to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

Hopes of qualification for the play-offs are looking slim for Chennai Super Kings as they need to be perfect from here on but it looks highly unlikely given their struggles on the field. The three-time champions most recently suffered a defeat against Rajasthan Royals, which has left them at the foot of the team standings. CSK vs RR Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Jos Buttler Shines as Rajasthan Royals Thrash Chennai Super Kings by 7 Wickets.

Following that defeat, when asked about giving youth an opportunity in the team, MS Dhoni said: ‘In this season we weren't really there. Also with the youngsters, we didn't see the spark to push the guys. But what this result has done is give those youngsters a chance in the rest of the tournament to play without pressure.’

This response from the former Indian skipper didn’t bode well with the fans as they questioned the team’s poor performances this season despite their team consisting majority of the senior players. Here are some of the reactions.

An Old Age Thing

MS Dhoni claiming that CSK youngsters didn't show much spark. Truly, in old age, you start blaming the whole world except yourself — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) October 19, 2020

CSK Youngsters

Dhoni didn't see any spark in youngsters to push them #RRvsCSK Jagadeesan to Ms Dhoni pic.twitter.com/c8Wwdf2hYo — ANUSHMITA 🐼 (@anushmita7) October 19, 2020

N Jagadeesan

"We didint see any spark in youngsters to push them " :- @msdhoni Kedar Jadhav: 62 Runs in 8 Games. Jagadeesan: 33 Runs in 1 Game. Via @BrokenCricket #IPL2020 — SANDESH BHAGWAT (@S4NDY07) October 20, 2020

Kris Srikkanth's Reaction

Cheeka not mincing his words one bit & echoing the thoughts of all CSK fans. @KrisSrikkanth pic.twitter.com/3BkFNN6tuE — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) October 19, 2020

More Chances

Not sure if #Dhoni wanted to see spark from the youngsters during the Practice session.. #Jagadeesan certainly showed promise during the one innings he played..



He could have been given one more chance instead of #KedarJadhav #CSK #IPL2020— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 20, 2020

Never Expected This

Never expected such a disgraceful statement from an esteemed leader like #MSDhoni - 'Didn't see a spark in our camp youngsters'. Jaggi played a decent game and u dropped him, wat spark have u seen in Jadhav 2 play him in all games, 1y youngsters winning games for all teams #Dhoni — Makesh Selvaraj (@MakeshSelvaraj) October 19, 2020

Ridiculous

Dear @msdhoni Backing an out of form player is fine, But your statement on youngsters is absolutely ridiculous.. How many chance you gave them to see if there is a spark or not? And, tell me what spark did you see in Kedhar Jadav? @ChennaiIPL @SPFleming7 — Giridharan கிரிதரன் (@Girichillax) October 19, 2020

Speaking of Chennai Super Kings, the three-time champions have struggled to score runs as apart from Faf du Plessis and occasional cameos by Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja, no other CSK batsmen have been able to score consistently. This season could be the first time that the MS Dhoni-led side won’t play past the league stage in the competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).