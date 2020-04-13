Ramiz Raja Says ‘Corrupt’ Pakistan Cricketers ‘Should Open Grocery Shops’, Slams PCB for Reinstating Them Into National Set-Up

Ramiz Raja Has Slammed PCB for Reinstating Corrupt Cricketers into National Set-Up (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for reinstating tainted players such, Mohammad Amir, back into the national team. Raja, 57, feels that those players have already hurt Pakistan cricket enough and should not be pulled back into the national team setup instead these 'tainted' and 'corrupted' players 'should open grocery shops.' The cricketer-turned-commentator also lashed out the national cricket board for failing to find able replacements for those players that have been proven guilty of corruption.

"You ask me I would say these tainted cricketers should open their grocery shops," Raja said. "I have no doubt that giving concession to big names also damaged Pakistan cricket," he added, referring to Amir. "There is once again talks of redrafting Sharjeel Khan into the team which is not right and can damage Pakistan cricket."

The former Pakistan batsman also asked veterans such as Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez to retire from international and make way for the younger generations while also asking the national coach and chief-selector Misbah-ul-Haq to put faith on youngsters. “I have nothing personal against Muhammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik who are senior players and have served the country for a long time.

“But I think now the selectors need to think about replacing them with youngsters and groom them properly, Raja said, The T20 format is younger players, for the new generation to express themselves in the newest format but Pakistan cricket board have been insisting on playing those tried and tested seniors.

Raja also added that he feels for talented players like Babar Azam, who have world-class abilities but not the right conditions to develop themselves and become great. “There is no doubt about Babar Azam’s ability, he is a world-class player” but he needs a conducive atmosphere to express himself.

“When people ask me about comparison betw­een Babar Azam with the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith I would say he can do even better than Kohli but he needs a conducive atmosphere and the freedom to express himself more as a player and as captain,” Raja said. (With Agency Inputs)