‘Babar Azam Has the Potential to Even Beat Virat Kohli’, Ramiz Raja Heaps High Praise on Pakistan Cricketer

Babar Azam after scoring a century. (Photo Credits: @babarazam258/Twitter)

Babar Azam has been the cornerstone of the Pakistan national cricket team for quite some time now and cricketer turned commentator, Ramiz Raja believes that he can improve even further. In a recent interview, the former Pakistani cricket has heaped high praises on the 25-year-old as he said that Azam has the potential to even better Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is arguably considered by many as the best batsman of the modern era. Virat Kohli Tops the List of Most International Run-Getters Since January 2017, Rohit Sharma Stands on Number Two.

While speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Ramiz Raja said ‘He has the potential to even beat Virat Kohli but he needs to free up and not think about losing. As soon as he does that and thinks about scoring runs and winning, he will remain a great player for a very long time,’ ‘For Babar Azam, the sky is the limit. Until and unless he gets the environment which is encouraging and engaging, he won’t be able to live up to his potential,’ Raja added. Ramiz Raja Heaps Praises on Peshawar Zalmi Batsman Haider Ali, Compares the 19-Year Old to Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

It is given that the best player in the Indian team and the Pakistan team will always be compared with each other no matter the stage. However, Babar himself has spoken on various occasions about the comparison between him and Kohli as he had said ‘The media and people have drawn comparisons between me and Virat Kohli but I realise that I still need to get more runs in red-ball cricket to be ranked among the top players.’

Babar Azam is currently Pakistan’s best player as the 25-year-old has an impeccable record in all formats of the game. The right-handed batsman has averaged more than 50 in white-ball cricket and is beginning to show his class in the longest format as well.