India are currently engaged in the fourth Test match of the five-match series at Ranchi. The first two days of the Test match saw some engaging action with the game taking twists and turns since the first ball. India got an upper hand in the match after England opted to bat first as debutant Akash Deep ran through their top order. England collapsed to 112/5 but then made a significant comeback through Joe Root, Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson who powered them to a competitive total of 353. India didn't get off to a comfortable start in their innings as they lost their first seven wickets in no time and currently are deficit by 134 runs with only three wickets in hand the frown of conceding a big lead in front of them. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Fifth Indian To Score 600 Runs or More in a Test Series, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

The pitch was lively in the first innings with the Indian seamers getting decent purchase out of it and the likes of Mohammed Siraj reversed the ball using the abrasive surface. Although it seemed like the pitch got better for batting when Joe Root batted, India faced troubled facing the England spinners on the deck, specially Shoaib Bashir. When the England spinners were in the attack it got dark because of the accumulated clouds and it seemed like rain will interrupt play. Fans are concerned whether rain will interrupt play on Day 3 of the Test match. For the eager fans, the entire information of how weather will behave on Day 3 will be available here. 'Bye Bye Rohit' Barmy Army Teases Rohit Sharma With Song After James Anderson Dismisses Him During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Ranchi Weather Forecast On IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 Day 3

Expected Weather At Ranchi On IND vs ENG Day 3 (Acuweather.com)

Not a very pleasant news for the fans as there is chances of rainfall on Day 3 of the India vs England 4th Test match at Ranchi. In the second half of the day, just ahead of the Tea break, there is a 51% chance of rain and it stays around 47% till the end of the days play. It looks like there is going to be a rain interruption and there might be overs lost as well. Although the morning session seems to exempted from any threat of rainfall and it is expected that the play will start on time as scheduled.

