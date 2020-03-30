Ravi Bishnoi, Kings XI Punjab Bowler, Plays Cricket With Mother Indoors Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Ravi Bishnoi Plays Cricket With Mother (Photo Credits: Twitter/ KXIP)

With the COVID-19 scare putting a pause on cricket series and tournaments all around the world, players are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes and are spending their time in quarantine. However, a lover of the gentlemen’s game will eventually find out a way to play the sport and King XI Punjab (KXIP) bowler Ravi Bishnoi did exactly that. The official Twitter account of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise shared a heart-warming video on Twitter in which the Under-19 sensation was seen playing cricket with his mother at the terrace area. IPL 2020 Likely to Be Called Off Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, No Player Auction Next Year: Report.

“Experience Mother is the best teacher! Ravi Bishnoi is making the most of the #Lockdown,” read the caption of the snap shared by KXIP on the micro-blogging website. In the video, the star-leg spinner was seen batting to his mother’s bowling. What was more amusing is the way he charged down the track to play a shot. Earlier, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal were also seen playing cricket indoors. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Bishnoi enjoyed playing cricket at his terrace.

Watch Video:

E̶x̶p̶e̶r̶i̶e̶n̶c̶e̶ ̶ Mother is the best teacher! Ravi Bishnoi is making the most of the #Lockdown! 😍 How are you spending yours? 🤔#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/MSZtIScGLg — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) March 28, 2020

In the recently concluded ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, Bishnoi wreaked havoc with his spinning deliveries and played a crucial role in guiding India to the finals. In fact, his tally of 17 wickets was highest for any bowler in the tournament.

During the 2020 IPL auctions, KXIP picked the leggie for a whopping amount of INR 2 crore which was 10 times his base price. He was expected to continue his brilliant run in the tournament. However, IPL 2020 has been postponed amid the coronavirus scare and dark clouds are looming over the start of the tournament.