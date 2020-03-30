IPL 2020 Likely to Be Called Off Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, No Player Auction Next Year: Report

Indian Premier League Trophy (Photo Credits: IANS)

Several sporting events around the world have been either cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and among those is India’s foremost domestic T20 competition, the Indian Premier League. BCCI announced on March 13, that IPL 2020 has been postponed till April 15, however, after the recent surge in the positive COVID 19 cases in the country, the cash-rich league is set to be scraped off entirely. It is understood that only an official announcement is pending but it is certain that the tournament will not be taking place this year. Star Sports will Bring to Fans 50 of the Greatest IPL Games from March 29.

According to a report from Indian Express, 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be cancelled due to the rapid spread of COVID 19 but will be played next year. ‘IPL will not happen this year. It will now happen next year. We all know how the situation is at the moment in the country and no one will take any risk. One can’t have social distancing in the stadium. It’s better to play IPL next year,’ a source of IPL administration informed the news outlet. Mumbai Indians Keeps IPL 2020 Alive! Tweets 'Live Scores and Commentary' of Inaugural 'MI vs CSK Match'.

As per the report, the player auction scheduled for the 2022 season will not be taking place in the latter part of this year. Instead, ‘the status quo will be continued and IPL franchises allowed to pick players if they want too.’

Currently, the country is under a 21-day lockdown in order to combat the Coronavirus outbreak, which will end on April 14. It is understood that the official decision might be announced once the shutdown ends. More than 1000 positive cases have been recorder in India, with close to 30 people losing their lives.