Ravindra Jadeja has also started preparing for the IPL 2020. The Indian all-rounder was seen posing to the camera with the colours of CSK. Needless to say that the announcement of the IPL 2020 dates has gotten everyone excited. The IPL 2020 is about to start from September 19, 2020, and will end on November 10, 2020. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be conducted in UAE. The players are also gearing up for the exciting edition of the IPL. This obviously includes the Indian all-rounder. Suresh Raina Prepares for IPL 2020, Dons Chennai Super Kings’ New Kit (Watch Video).

From the looks of it, it seemed that Jadeja was posing for a photoshoot. He posted a couple of snaps wherein he had his back against the camera. Jadeja posted the snaps with a caption, "It's time Hourglass with flowing sand

@chennaiipl Yellow heart #whistlepodu." The official handle of the Chennai Super Kings also responded to the tweet.

The IPL 2020 was supposed to be conducted in March this year, but owing to the coronavirus pandemic the tournament was postponed. The BCCI was supposed to conduct matches in India but owing to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19, the tournament was taken abroad. The matches would be happening in a bio-secure environment wherein the teams will have a few protocols laid down by the IPL Governing Council. This also includes not using saliva on the ball, no handshakes and so on. the players will be tested every five days during the IPL 2020.

