Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020. The match no 19 of IPL season 13 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. RCB is led by Virat Kohli, while DC will play under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Both teams will enter this match with victories in their previous game. RCB and DC have earned six points so far from four games they have played in IPL 2020. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Virat Kohli’s RCB Look Favourites to Lift IPL 2020 Trophy, Says Dilip Vengsarkar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals in their previous match by chasing down the target of 155 runs in 19.1 overs. Virat Kohli scored 72 runs from 53 balls in that game, while Devdutt Padikkal made 63 runs from 45 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal was awarded Man of the Match in that game for his figure of 3/24 in four overs. Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 17 runs as they defended the target of 228 runs. Shreyas Iyer played an unbeaten knock of 88 runs from 38 balls which helped DC post a mammoth total of 228/4 in 20 overs. DC vs KKR Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Scores His First Fifty of the Season as Dehli Capitals Register 18-Run Win.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - Ideally you should go for two wicket-keepers and they should Rishabh Pant (DC) and AB de Villiers (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - The four batsmen for your Dream11 RCB vs DC IPL 2020 team should be Shreyas Iyer (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Virat Kohli (RCB) and Devdutt Padikkal (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your RCB vs DC IPL 2020 team should be Shivam Dube (RCB) and Marcus Stoinis (DC).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots should be filled by bowlers and they should be Ravichandran Ashwin (DC), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) and Navdeep Saini (RCB).

AB de Villiers (RCB) can be elected as captain for your team as he scores well and also take catches behind the wicket. Marcus Stoinis (DC) being a good all-rounder can be elected as vice-captain.

