Continuing his rich vein of form, Rishabh Pant added yet another feather to his hat during the India vs Australia Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane. The southpaw became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to score 1000 Test runs by opening his account in the fourth innings. Pant achieved the illustrious landmark in his 26th innings as he surpassed former Indian captain MS Dhoni who reached 1000 Test runs in 32 innings. Farokh Engineer (36 innings), Wriddhiman Saha (37 innings), Nayan Mongia (39 innings), Syed Kirmani (45 innings), and Kiran More (50 innings) are the other Indian wicket-keepers to reach the milestones. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Score Updates Day 5.

Pant has been a hot property in world cricket ever since the southpaw made his Test debut against England in August 2018. The young dasher made his intent crystal clear by hitting a six in just his second ball of the Test career. Pant didn’t look back since then and rattled many potent bowling line-ups. In fact, he has played just two Test innings on Indian soil which makes his achievement more special. Ageing only 23, the left-handed batsman has a long way to go, and it will be interesting to see what more he can achieve. Fans Troll Australian Cricket Team With Cheteshwar Pujara Memes.

BCCI Acknowledges The Feat!!

Meanwhile, Pant has kept the contest alive in the final day of the deciding Test match. Coming out to bat in the second session, the southpaw defended the good balls but didn’t miss out on dispatching the bad ones. With the visitors needing less than 75 in the last 15 overs, Pant will be determined to take his side over the line. In fact, if this game results in a draw, India will retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy as they won the previous Test series against Australia in 2019.

