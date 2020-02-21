Rishabh Pant Picked Instead of Wriddhiman Saha for IND vs NZ 1st Test 2020, Netizens Disappointed With the Decision
Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha (Photo Credits: Getty)

The day one of the first Test between India and New Zealand proved to test the nerves of the Indians at the Basin Reserve as the Kiwi bowling line up ripped apart the batting order of Virat Kohli and men. By lunch, the Indians had lost five wickets. But the inclusion of Rishabh Pant in the squad created a lot of debate amongst the netizens as an experienced player like Wriddhiman Saha was left out. The social media users lashed out at the Indian team management for making such a decision as they were quite disappointed with the decision. Virat Kohli Falls to Debutant Kyle Jamieson During India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020, Day 1 (Watch Video).

Talking about the Indian team, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. U19 Kiwi bowler Kyle Jamieson had a great outing on the first day as he scalped three wickets which included cricketers like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari. At the time of going online, we had Rishabh Pant batting alongside Ajinkya Rahane. Now, let’s have a look at the few reactions on social media.

Ahead of the game, the BCCI had shared the picture of the green-top wicket and this had raised concerns for the netizens had raised their concerns for the Indian batting lineup. The fear of the Indian fans tuned true as none of the batsmen could survive for a long time.