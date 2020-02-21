Rishabh Pant Picked Instead of Wriddhiman Saha for IND vs NZ 1st Test 2020, Netizens Disappointed With the Decision

Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha (Photo Credits: Getty)

The day one of the first Test between India and New Zealand proved to test the nerves of the Indians at the Basin Reserve as the Kiwi bowling line up ripped apart the batting order of Virat Kohli and men. By lunch, the Indians had lost five wickets. But the inclusion of Rishabh Pant in the squad created a lot of debate amongst the netizens as an experienced player like Wriddhiman Saha was left out. The social media users lashed out at the Indian team management for making such a decision as they were quite disappointed with the decision. Virat Kohli Falls to Debutant Kyle Jamieson During India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020, Day 1 (Watch Video).

Talking about the Indian team, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. U19 Kiwi bowler Kyle Jamieson had a great outing on the first day as he scalped three wickets which included cricketers like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari. At the time of going online, we had Rishabh Pant batting alongside Ajinkya Rahane. Now, let’s have a look at the few reactions on social media.

Just up and see Saha is left out. We have just told every young keeper in India not to bother becoming the best in the world behind the stumps and instead focus on getting a few more runs in front of them. Disappointed. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 21, 2020

I don't mind Rishab Pant over Saha in away Tests. His 'keeping is good enough, and in a Test, having a batter who can change the course of the match at no. 6 gives you more wins. Let's see how he goes Feel for Saha, of course. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) February 21, 2020

#Pant was told that he was the first choice in limited overs and was dropped in space of 3 series.#Saha was told he was the red ball keeper and was dropped in space of 2 series. The only reason why I wanted Saha to play. God save our players. Pant over Saha 🤔 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/izz14c7VtX — Saurabh Chaubey 🇮🇳 (@Mr_Saurabh123) February 21, 2020

I guess the team management knows better; but we as viewers @bcci absolutely are appaled when you serve beer where you needed whiskey. Suprised on Wriddiman Saha exclusion and Mr Pant make @imVkohli faith in you count .. let the Saha sacrifice mean something #IndVsNZ — Ajay (@ripwanwinkle) February 21, 2020

Probable scenario—5 batsmen plus Pant. And play Five bowlers. Reality—6 batsman plus Pant and no Saha. Didn’t see that coming. #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 21, 2020

@SGanguly99 Really it is disappointed that saha is not included in playing 11.Selection will be always on merit and it should be depend on personal relation. I appeal BCCI to look into this matter. Saha is fully deserved to be part of playing 11 as far as considering his wkeeping — sunil kumar (@sunil992004) February 21, 2020

Ahead of the game, the BCCI had shared the picture of the green-top wicket and this had raised concerns for the netizens had raised their concerns for the Indian batting lineup. The fear of the Indian fans tuned true as none of the batsmen could survive for a long time.