Rishabh Pant has again become a victim of trolls after terribly getting run-out during Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Marcus Stoinis knocked the ball straight to Manan Vohra who was standing at mid-wicket. There was no run indeed, but Pant ran towards the striker’s end without even looking at the ball. As a result, Stoinis, who also took some initial steps, went back while Pant found himself stranded at the middle of the pitch. RR went on to execute an easy run-out, and the young wicket-keeper batsman again became a trending meme material. RR vs DC Score Updates IPL 2020.

Even before getting run-out, Pant played a rather uncanny knock, scoring five runs off nine balls. While Stoinis was smashing sixes for fun, the left-handed batsman was finding it challenging to put the bat on the ball. The southpaw, who has played some significant cameos in the season, was indeed not in best to touch but his bizarre ouster has irked the fans even more. Netizens are slamming the left-handed batsman for his ‘absence of mind’ while committing the suicidal single. In fact, the whole episode has ignited a meme fest on Twitter. Have a look. MS Dhoni Replacement in Team India: Rishabh Pant Is Perfect, Says Ashish Nehra.

Watch Video:

Memes In Action!!

One of the worst players this year... #RishabhPant @RishabhPant17 just cannot play. His hands cannot control the bat.. They just keep flying! https://t.co/QLhdhx4hYz — Khushaal Kapita (@BeingKhushaal) October 9, 2020

Brutal!!

Nothing but Rishabh Pant looking in the mirror after scoring 9 ball 5 at Sharjah #DCvRR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/4D6Kc3Kyce — Soresh Rayta (@TweetBaazz) October 9, 2020

Is it?

Evening Walk!!

Rishabh Pant be like : Park aaya hun, chlo evening walk he kar leta hun. #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/lhUBb1h963 — DograBoy (@diimagmatkha) October 9, 2020

Meme Fest!!

Another One!!

Rishabh Pant won't want to watch that again too soon pic.twitter.com/6KPnheOh4B — Players' Lounge (@PlayersLounge__) October 9, 2020

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Though DC lost wickets at regular intervals, the scoring rate was never on the lower side. Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer played important cameos as Capitals cruised to 184/8. The total is undoubtedly a challenging one, but one must forget RR’s love affair with Sharjah.

