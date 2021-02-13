Silencing all his critics and doubters, dashing Indian opener Rohit Sharma went back to his prime and scored a scintillating century against England in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed for low scores, the Hitman dominated the England bowlers and brought up his seventh Test ton. En-route to his fabulous hundred, the 33-year-old batsman also added another feather to his already illustrious hat. He became the first Indian and third overall player to smash 200 sixes in international cricket at home. India vs England Score Updates 2nd Test 2021 Day 1.

Big-hitting has been one of the many aspects of Rohit’s batting style ever since he made his international debut in 2007. Thanks to his impeccable timing and reflexes, the opener backs himself to clear ropes at any ground, in any situation. While he has tormented bowlers all over the world, the dasher becomes even lethal on Indians turfs. He brought up 200 sixes at home in just 123 outings, fastest for any player. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (230) and swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle (212) are the other two players to have achieved the landmark. Rohit Sharma Fans Storm Twitter as Hitman Scores 7th Test Hundred During India vs England 2nd Test 2021 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, India have tightened their grip over the game despite the early blows. Rohit Sharma has been joined by his vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, and the duo has already accumulated more than 140 runs and are still going strong. On the other hand, England are in desperate need of wickets, and they’ll at least aim to break this partnership before the end of day’s play.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2021 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).