Rohit Sharma Misses His Trips Outdoor & Sunlight Amid Lockdown, Posts a Snap on Social Media

With the lockdown amid the outspread of coronavirus, the people have been indoors confined into their house. Things have been no different with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma who has been missing out on outdoor trips and the sunlight. The Indian opener posted a picture on social media of himself against the sunlight. The caption of the snap talked about how he missed the ambience outdoor. As we all know that the lockdown in India has been extended to May 3, 2020, to break the chain of the deadly virus. Rohit Sharma Open to Playing IPL 2020 in Empty Stadiums, Says There Was A Time When We Used to Play Cricket Without Spectators.

Rohit Sharma has been keeping himself busy by cleaning the house, playing his daughter Samaira and also helping his wife Ritika Sajdeh in the kitchen. He is also seen having a live chat with his colleagues like Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen. The Hitman also keeps his social media updated to the fans know about his lockdown activities. Like all of us, the Indian opener has also been missing his outdoor trips and thus, he posted a picture on social about the same. Check it out below:

Oh outdoors and sunlight, I miss ya!

Not very long ago had he posted a snap with his wife Ritika and daughter Samira about how he misses travelling with the two. As of now, due to the outbreak of the virus, even the IPL 2020 has been in a lurch and has been called off for an indefinite period of time. The IPL 13 was about to start from March 29, 2020, but was pushed further to April 15, 2020, due to the virus. However, with the increasing number of cases, it could be rescheduled to October this year.