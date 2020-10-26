BCCI have announced the squad for India’s tour of Australia which is scheduled to start in December of this year and the biggest news from it is the exclusion of limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai Indians skipper’s snub from the squad travelling to Australia has raised concerns over his participation in the remainder of IPL 2020 which is currently being played in the United Arab Emirates. Team India Squad for Australia Tour 2020-21: Rohit Sharma Rested From All Formats, Varun Chakravarthy Named for IND vs AUS T20Is.

Rohit Sharma, who is currently in UAE, leading Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League 2020 season has been left out of the India squad for Australia tour due to worries over his fitness. The 33-year-old has not played for the record champions in their last two IPL 2020 games and has been seen in the dugout.

During the game against CSK, Kieron Pollard – who has captained Mumbai Indians in Rohit Sharma’s absence – stated that the 33-year-old is suffering from a slight hamstring injury but hopes that he returns quickly. MI wicket-keeper batsmen Quinton de Kock also said that he doesn’t know when Sharma will return but added that he is recovering fine.

Senior Mumbai Indians players have stated that the injury may not be a serious one. But Rohit Sharma’s exclusion from the Indian squad for Australia tour, especially the Tests, which are planned to be played in late December, has led many to believe that the injury might just be much severe than earlier expected.

Harsha Bhogle

I guess the fact that Rohit Sharma may not be fit enough to even play the tests in mid December would suggest he won't be part of the IPL anymore. His fitness is being monitored but with quarantine and travel restrictions, it seems unlikely. What a pity! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2020

Out of IPL 2020?

Rohit Sharma is not in the Australia tour squad. So he is out of the IPL too then? So RCB is winning the final against MI? Great! — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 26, 2020

Disappointed

Rohit Sharma ruled out form this IPL And also not in Australia squad. Big disappointed for the fans side @RohitFansOfficl — Rohit Fans Official (@RohitFansOfficl) October 26, 2020

Ruled Out?

so @ImRo45 Won't take part in rest of the IPL — Paras Bisht (@1SteveWaugh) October 26, 2020

No Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of IPL 2020. Is This True 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3P6uTdG17F — Ritika Sajdeh™ (@ImRitika45) October 26, 2020

However, despite not naming Rohit Sharma in all the three squads travelling for Australian, the Indian cricket board have stated that they will continue to monitor the situation and if it improves, Sharma might be added in the team. India will reportedly play Australia in three-match ODI, T20I and four-match Test series starting from December onwards.

