The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have finally announced India’s squads for the full-fledged tour of Australia which is set to get underway on November 27. Rohit Sharma, who sustained a hamstring injury in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been rested from all the squads. With the Hitman being out, KL Rahul is set to be Virat Kohli’s deputy in the T20I and ODI team. Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj are some notable inclusions in the Test squad while Shubman Gill has been elected in the ODI team. India Tour of Australia 2020–21 Schedule.

Rishabh Pant has been dropped from the ODI team and T20I team, which means KL Rahul is set to be the designated wicket-keeper in white ball-cricket. Varun Chakravarthy, who took a five-wicket haul a few days back has been included in the T20I team. Kings XI Punjab star Mayank Agarwal has been picked in all sides after his impressive show for Kings XI Punjab. Sanju Samson is the another notable inclusion in the T20I team.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar, Ajinkya(VC), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

India’s ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (VC & WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (VC & WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

The tour will get underway on November 27 with the limited-overs leg – three ODIs and as many T20Is. Sydney Cricket Ground and Manuka Oval in Canberra will host the white-ball series while four Test matches will take place in different venues. Notably, the first Test will be a Day-Night game, and it will indeed possess an additional challenge for the Indian cricket team.

This is also India’s first assignment since the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will be interesting to see how they perform after the nine-month-long wait.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).