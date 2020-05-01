Rohit Sharma Reveals Winning World Cup Is His Dream, Receiving Individual Awards Not So Important for Indian Opener

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

India’s talismanic opener Rohit Sharma is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in limited-overs cricket and his performances in the past one year have been simply staggering. With 1490 runs, he was the highest ODI run-scorer in 2019 and also received the Men’s ODI player of the year award. However, all these achievements are not affecting the ‘Hitman’ much as his prime goal is to lift the World Cup. While talking to Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues in the second episode of Double Trouble, the 33-year old said that his dream is to win the World Cup. Rohit Sharma Responds to Gautam Gambhir’s 'White-Ball Cricketer’ Remark: 'Don’t Know About That, but Loving Your Work.'

On being asked about how he felt after being named as the Men’s ODI Player of the Year 2019, Rohit said: “I respect awards and it’s not like I don’t want awards but they are not so important to me. However, winning the World Cup is my dream and I want to win the World Cup at any cost.” Rohit Sharma Takes a Hilarious Dig at Yuvraj Singh’s Hairstyle While Replying to Birthday Wishes.

Watch Full Episode:

Talking about India’s journey in the last few ICC tournaments, the Mumbai-born cricketer said that the Men in Blue performed brilliantly in the league-stage games but were defeated in the Knock-out games. “We lost ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final after being unbeaten till the final. In last year’s World Cup as well, we were mostly unbeaten, we lost to England and then against New Zealand in the semi-final,” added Rohit.

Further in the conversation, Rohit jokingly said that India’s should play Mumbai Indians in the multi-nation tournaments. “Team India should play ICC events like Mumbai Indians plays IPL – (lose a few at the start and continue winning all the games till the end of the tournament) to climb the points table gradually and eventually win the tournament,” he opined.

In the 2019 edition of the 50-over World Cup, the Indian opener enjoyed a sensational run as he scored five centuries in the tournament, most by any batsman in a single World Cup. However, the Men in Blue faced a heart-breaking defeat against New Zealand in the semi-finals and were eliminated from the showpiece tournament.