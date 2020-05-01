Rohit Sharma Takes a Hilarious Dig at Yuvraj Singh’s Hairstyle While Replying to Birthday Wishes

Rohit Sharma Trolls Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: IANS/ Instagram)

India’s talismanic batsman Rohit Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday (April 30, 2020) and wishes poured in for the Hitman from all over the world. On the occasion, the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians shared a compilation video of many cricketers wishing him. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also featured in the video and he extended his wishes for his ‘brotherman.’ When Rohit came across the clip, he was overwhelmed and expressed gratitude towards his friends. While doing so, however, he also trolled Yuvraj Singh for his funky hairstyle. Rohit Sharma Birthday: Mohammed Shami, Suresh Raina, Coach Ravi Shastri and Others From Cricket Fraternity Wish Hitman As He Turns 33.

“Thank you so much guys. @YUVSTRONG12 lockdown has seriously hit your hair the hardest,” wrote Rohit while retweeting the video. Both Rohit and Yuvraj are known to share a great bond and they often get involved in banter on social media. Recently, the two Indian stars also went live on Instagram and talked on various topics ranging from cricket and personal life. Talking about Yuvraj’s new hairstyle, recently, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also trolled Yuvraj over his curly hair recently. Meanwhile, let's look at Rohit's hilarious dig at the 2011-World Cup winner.

View Tweet:

😃 thank you so much guys. @YUVSTRONG12 lockdown has seriously hit your hair the hardest 🤯 https://t.co/0AOJ2TJvWo — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2020

Other than Yuvraj, many other cricketers like Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli also took to their respective social media accounts and extended wishes for the Mumbai-born cricketer.

Talking about the cricketing action, many major series have been cancelled in the past one and half months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed owing to the global health scare. Speculations are that the T20 extravaganza will be shifted in September. However, no official statement has come regarding the fate of the tournament.