On day two of the fourth match between India and Australia turned out to a disappointing outing for the Rohit Sharma at The Gabba in Brisbane. He missed out on his half-century by six runs and was dismissed by Nathon Lyon. The opener was trying to be extremely positive and it seemed as if Sharma threw away his wicket. Now, this did not go down well with netizens and they trolled Sharma on social media. Even Aakash Chopra took to social media to express his disappointment. Before getting into the tweets, let’s have a look at how the game panned out for both sides. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Highlights Day 2: IND 62/2 in 26 Overs at Stumps.

So Australia got all out on 369 runs. The hosts lost an early wicket in form of David Warner and Marcus Harris on the score of 1 and five runs respectively. Marnus Labuschagne scored a century. Tim Paine also chipped in with half-century. Matthew Wade and Cameron Green were the ones who scored 45 and 47 runs respectively. Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar were the ones who walked away with three wickets.

Don't throw your wicket

Another one

Rohit Sharma has dismissed Rohit Sharma than any other bowler🤦🏻‍♂️#rohit pic.twitter.com/wnC2XS9YER — Rishi Patel (@RishiPatel36) January 16, 2021

Last one

Rohit Sharma to Nathan Lyon after settling on crease #RohitSharma #Rohit pic.twitter.com/iR83koQIIb — Anu Sayed (@AnuSayed4) January 16, 2021

Talking about the last session was washed away due to rains. As of now, we have Cheteshwar Pujara and Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane batting on 8 and 2 runs respectively.

