Ind vs Aus 4th Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 2: Debutant T Natarajan picked the crucial wickets of centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade to keep the visitors in the game after Labuschagne roared back to form and took advantage of the inexperience of the Indian bowling attack to register his fifth Test century on the opening day of the fourth Test at The Gabba. At stumps, skipper Tim Paine (38) and Cameron Green (28) stood tall as the score read 274/5. Building on the knock from Labuschagne (108), the duo stitched an unbeaten 61-run stand to help the hosts end the day with the honours. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Day 2 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

For an inexperienced Indian attack -- further depleted by the injury to Navdeep Saini -- Natarajan stole the show with the ball and Mohammed Siraj showed why he was trusted to lead the attack after Jasprit Bumrah couldn't get ready for the game despite trying till the eleventh hour. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights.

While India looked to be crawling back into the game in the final session as Natarajan sent back Wade (45) and Labuschagne, Paine and Green played some gutsy shots to ensure that the momentum doesn't shift completely. It wasn't an error-free innings from the centurion as India skipper Rahane dropped him at gully. And the batsman made the visitors pay.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and decided to have a bat. But the Indians came out all guns blazing and Siraj -- playing in his third Test -- struck in the fourth over to hand the visitors an early breakthrough in the form of opener David Warner. The left-handed batsman walked back after scoring just one run as Rohit Sharma took a sharp catch diving in from of first slip.