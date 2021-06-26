Romania will take on Serbia in the 1st semi-final of the ongoing Sofia T20 2021 tournament. The clash will be played at the National Sports Academy Stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria on Jun 26, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides had contrasting group stages but will aim to make it into the finals of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Romania vs Serbia, Sofia T20 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. T20 World Cup 2021 to Kick Off on October 17 in UAE, Final on November 14.

Romania have been sensational in the group stages, winning all of their three games in the competition and will be hoping to continue that run. Meanwhile, Serbia are yet to win a match in the competition and will hope that they can end that drought in the semi-finals. The earlier meeting between the two sides, saw Romania record a mammoth 91-run win.

When Is Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Romania vs Serbia Semi-Final Clash? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Romania vs Serbia clash in Sofia T20 Tournament will be played at the National Sports Academy in Sofia on June 26, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled time of 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time),

Where To Watch Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Romania vs Serbia Semi-Final Clash?

The Romania vs Serbia clash in Sofia T20 Tournament won’t be available on TV in India as there are no official broadcasters of the competition in the country.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Romania vs Serbia Semi-Final Clash?

Fans can enjoy the Romania vs Serbia clash in Sofia T20 Tournament on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the competition on its website and app. However, fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live action.

Squads

Romania: Ramesh Satheesan (captain), Waqar Abbasi, Pavel Florin, Ijaz Hussain, Aftab Kayani, Gohar Manan, Patras Masih, Satvik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor, Taranjeet Singh, Sudeep Thakur, Sami Ullah, Shantanu Vashisht, Cosmin Zavoiu.

Serbia: Aleksa Djorovic (captain), Rahman Ademi, Wintley Burton, Brett Davidson, Dragan Djokic, Michael Dorgan, Bogdan Dugic, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Apon Mustafizur, Danijel Petrovic, Jovan Reb, Matija Sarenac, Slobodan Tosic, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic. Reserve: Stefan Nerandzic.

