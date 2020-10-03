Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope the super over win over defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians can steer their momentum and fetch consistent wins in IPL 2020. They play Rajasthan Royals, who suffered their first defeat in IPL 2020 three night ago, in their next fixture in Indian Premier League season 13. Both teams have two wins and a loss after three games each and will be eager to win this one. Their strengths and attacks are also similar with both teams strong on batting and weak with the bowling. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first. RCB vs RR Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals scored 200-plus totals in both of their opening two matches but failed to chase down 175 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Steve Smith-led side could only manage 137/9 on the scoreboard and suffered a 37-run defeat. In contrast, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored over 200 for the first time this IPL but failed to defend it against the Mumbai Indians. The match was tied and RCB won in super over after Navdeep Saini gave away only seven runs and virat Kohli-AB de Villiers chased it down. RCB vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

RCB vs RR Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

If Saini has been RCB’s best pacer, Jofra Archer has fulfilled that role for the Royals. But neither have got full support from the others in their respective attacks. Saini and RCB captain Virat Kohli though have Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been equally good in the middle overs and helped RCB record their maiden win this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Royals’ main spinner Shreyas Gopal though is yet to show his brilliance with the ball this season. But despite a below-par performance so far, Gopal will be confident against Kohli and De Villiers having dismissed the pair three and four times respectively in the last couple of seasons.

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi where the boundaries are huge and heat enormous. With the game scheduled to be played during the day, players will have to battle and heat and humidity in addition to the large boundaries making them run more.

