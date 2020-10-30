Rajasthan Royals (RR) chased down 186 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) with seven wickets in hand in just 17.3 overs to stay in contention for a place in the IPL 2020 playoffs. Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and captain Steve Smith made significant contributions to help their side chase the daunting target. The win takes Royals to fifth spot from seventh as they look forward to seal playoffs berth. KXIP vs RR Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes Create Records During Rajasthan Royals’ 7-Wicket Triumph.

Meanwhile, following Royals’ victory, Twitterati were all praises for Stokes, Samson, Smith and others and rated the Men in Pink as best chasers in this IPL. For the uninitiated, RR chased down mammoth 226 against KXIP earlier this season, then 196 against Mumba Indians and now again a tough total against KXIP. Check out some of the reactions.

Best Chasers!

No 1 All-Rounder

Impressive

Sanju Samson Rocks!

Steve Brilliant Smith

Future Tense!

Terrific Trio

Earlier, Chris Gayle powered KXIP to a big total by scoring 99. The left-handed batsman fell short by just one run of what could have been his seventh IPL century. Gayle slammed 99 off just 63 balls and smashed four sixes and eight fours.

