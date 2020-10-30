Rajasthan Royals (RR) chased down 186 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) with seven wickets in hand in just 17.3 overs to stay in contention for a place in the IPL 2020 playoffs. Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and captain Steve Smith made significant contributions to help their side chase the daunting target. The win takes Royals to fifth spot from seventh as they look forward to seal playoffs berth. KXIP vs RR Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes Create Records During Rajasthan Royals’ 7-Wicket Triumph.

Meanwhile, following Royals’ victory, Twitterati were all praises for Stokes, Samson, Smith and others and rated the Men in Pink as best chasers in this IPL. For the uninitiated, RR chased down mammoth 226 against KXIP earlier this season, then 196 against Mumba Indians and now again a tough total against KXIP. Check out some of the reactions.

Best Chasers!

RR is the Best Runs Chaser Team in this IPL :- •Chased down 226 vs KXIP. (Samson & Tewatia Hero) •Chased down 196 vs MI. (Stokes Hero) •Chased down 186 vs KXIP. (Stokes Once Again)#RRvsKXIP #IPL2020 #KXIPvsRR pic.twitter.com/iPvIOJDmQc — 🆂🆄🅼🅸🆃 🆁🅰🅹🅿🆄🆃 (@sumitsinha3) October 30, 2020

No 1 All-Rounder

Impressive

Ben Stokes in the last 2 matches in #IPL2020: - 107*(60) vs MI - 50(26) vs KX1P - 2/32(4) vs KX1P - 3 catches - 2 man of the match award #BenStokes pic.twitter.com/4F8qApLsF8 — Shivoham (@Shivoham44) October 30, 2020

Sanju Samson Rocks!

Steve Brilliant Smith

How brilliant a player Steve Smith is. After some slow and failed starts,his short cameo today against punjab is being talked and cherished by everyone implying what a great batsmen he is. — Ragha vihar (@Ragha_vihar) October 30, 2020

Future Tense!

Steve Smith foreshadowing Shami how he’s gonna play him all over the ground during Australian Summer — Shivam Chatak (@ShivamChatak) October 30, 2020

Terrific Trio

Samson and Stokesy!!!!! And off course Steve Smith... Well deserving win #RRvsKXIP — Thakur Sahib (@thakur_Sahib1) October 30, 2020

Earlier, Chris Gayle powered KXIP to a big total by scoring 99. The left-handed batsman fell short by just one run of what could have been his seventh IPL century. Gayle slammed 99 off just 63 balls and smashed four sixes and eight fours.

