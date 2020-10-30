Riding on a high-class batting display, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI by seven wickets, making the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 team standings more interesting. Chasing 186 in Abu Dhabi, Ben Stokes got Rajasthan off to a flying start. He completed his fifty inside powerplay overs, putting his side on command. After his departure, the baton was passed onto Sanju Samson who continued the onslaught. Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Robin Uthappa also made significant contributions as the Men in Pink crossed the line with as many as 15 balls to spare. KXIP vs RR Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the match, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith elected to bowl first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi after winning the toss. The decision proved to be exceptional as Jofra Archer dismissed Mandeep Singh for a golden duck in the first over. However, skipper KL Rahul joined forces with Chris Gayle, and the duo made an absolute mockery of the RR bowlers. The Caribbean dasher was brilliant in particular as he scored 99 off mere 63 deliveries. Although he missed his seventh IPL century by one run, KXIP posted a competitive total of 185/4 which eventually didn’t prove to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. Chris Gayle Becomes First Batsman to Smash 1000 Sixes in T20 History.

# KL Rahul becomes the first batsman to cross the 600-run mark in IPL 2020.

# Chris Gayle becomes the fourth batsman in IPL history to get dismissed for 99.

# Gayle also became the first batsman to smash 1000 sixes in T20 history.

# The Caribbean dasher also became the first batsman to have two scores to 99 in IPL.

# Ben Stokes scored his fastest fifty of the season (24 balls)

With this, Rajasthan Royals pip Kolkata Knight Riders at the fifth position in the team standings. The result indeed opened doors for Sunriers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders to make a place in the top four. KXIP now also need to depend upon the result of other games to qualify for the next stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).