The Rajasthan Royals started off their Indian Premier League 2024 campaign with a 20-run against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR skipper Sanju Samson starred for his team and played an innings of 82* runs from 52 balls which included three fours and six sixes. Riyan Parag also played a brilliant hand and played an innings of 43 runs from 29 balls. Both the batsmen ensured that the hosts reached a first-innings total of 193/4. Trent Boult Breaks Devdutt Padikkal’s Helmet With Fiery Bouncer, Dismisses Him Next Ball During RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match (Watch Videos)

Chasing down the target, the Lucknow Super Giants suffered an early blow with Quinton de Kock being dismissed for a duck in the first over by Trent Boult. Devdutt Padikkal and Deepak Hooda weren't able to do much as well and got dismissed cheaply according. LSG skipper KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran put up a stand of 85 runs from 52 balls for the fifth wicket. However, the partnership wasn't enough for LSG and in the end they ended up 20 runs short of the target. Super Giants were only able to score 173/7 in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson Wins Man of The Match Award in RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match

RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Sanju Samson smashed the 21st IPL half-century

#Sanju Samson hit his fifth consecutive 50-plus score in IPL opening games since 2020

#Sanju Samson moved to the top of the table of the leading run scorers in IPL 2024

#Trent Boult picked up his 23rd wicket in the first over in his IPL career

#KL Rahul hit his 34th half-century of his Indian Premier League career

#Nicholas Pooran surpassed Andre Russell in most sixes in IPL while chasing since 2018

The Lucknow Super Giants were pretty close to the target though, they didn't receive a decent start which later became the major reason for their loss. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals were in control from the first over of the game and would be hoping to repeat the same in the tournament.

